The Media Office of the Ekiti State Governor-Elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with the family of the member of the All Progressives Congress, Bunmi Ojo, who was Friday evening killed by gunmen in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

The late Ojo, a former member of the Federal Character Commission, was watching a football match with other soccer fans in Adebayo area of the state capital when assailants opened fired on him.

In a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Wole Olujobi, Fayemi expressed shock and sadness over the late Ojo’s murder, saying the killing of the late politician was a sad commentary that shattered the relative peace the state had enjoyed after the July 14 governorship poll.

While commiserating with the family of the late politician, Fayemi charged security agencies to live up to their responsibility to get to the root of the killing and bring perpetrators to justice.

The Governor-Elect, who noted that he had known Ojo at a younger age as an activist with vision and commitment to human development, said: “This is a sad development that should not be allowed to go away without getting to the root of this killing, but then the public must give security agencies chance to do their job to get to the root of this sad development and security agencies are enjoined to swing into action to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime to check the activities of criminals in Ekiti State.

“This is the minimum responsibility the security agencies owe the public so that Ekiti people can live in peace without any threat to the security and peace of the state.

“While commiserating with the family of the deceased and entire members of APC, we pray God to grant him eternal rest.”