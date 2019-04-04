<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A traditional ruler in Ekiti State has raised the alarm over fears of attacks by suspected herdsmen who he said have been terrorising his community and farmers.

The Olu of Iyemero Ekiti, Ebenezer Ogungbemi, urged the state government to intervene in the situation.

He urged the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, to consider the community’s request for the establishment of a full-fledged operational police station following the threats of the herdsmen.

According to a letter dated April 2, 2019, and addressed to the governor, the monarch said he was making the request on behalf of his council of chiefs and entire sons and daughters of Iyemero at home and abroad.

Iyemero, a community in Ikole Local Government Area, is situated on Ekiti’s boundaries with Kwara and Kogi States.

The traditional ruler said the presence of a functional police station would save his people from attacks of criminal elements allegedly invading their lands from neighbouring states.

It was gathered that the community is currently under fear as some skirmishes had been recorded between the herdsmen and some farmers.

To facilitate the construction of the police station, the royal father said a land has been made available for the project while accommodation will be provided for policemen to be posted there.

“On behalf of the Olu of Iyemero Council of Chiefs and the entire sons and daughters of Iyemero Ekiti both home and abroad hereby seek Your Excellency’s consideration and approval for the siting and immediate construction of a full fledge operational police station in Iyemero Ekiti,” the letter read.

“This action will curb the incessant attacks on life and wanton destructions of large agricultural farmland and produce in Iyemero Ekiti.

“Moreso, Iyemero Ekiti is at border of Ekiti, Kwara and Kogi state, which is an entry point (gateway) for this evil, nefarious and criminals who usually comes to plunder, destroy and massacre our people.

“Special land has been allocated for the proposed construction of the police station and temporary residence will be provided for the police accommodation.

“This criminal activities, are most times perpetrated by armed hooligans and intruders who are called herdsmen, who suddenly stumble to kill and destroy.

“If this request is timely considered and approved, it will guarantee the security of lives, properties and farmsteads of all the indigenes and visitors to the community.

“The presence of the police station will prevent further attacks on our people, who now live in palpable fear and grief.

“Your immediate response and actions will provide safety and security to all who live, farm and engage in large commercial agricultural businesses within the enclave of the town. We look forward to your quick and timely rescue.”

Although the letter has been received at the governor’s office, no response has yet been provided.