



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State on Tuesday called for diligent prosecution of suspects arrested over the killings that characterised the Ekiti East Constituency 1 by-election on Saturday.

A statement by Raphael Adeyanju, PDP Publicity Secretary in Ekiti, said the state working committee made the call after its monthly meeting in Ado Ekiti on Monday.

He said the trials should be devoid of any government or political interference.

He said that all the suspects are well known thugs who were in the company of prominent politicians in Omuo Ekiti on the fateful Saturday.

He commended PDP members for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner in spite of the provocation.

“We commend our leaders, former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose and Sen. Abiodun Olujinmi, for complimenting the efforts of the Sen. Bukola Saraki-led National Reconciliation Committee.





“What happened on Saturday is a sign of what to expect in subsequent elections.

“Our party members are, however, enjoined to remain resolute so that we can wrestle power from the them.

“They can no longer impose themselves on the people that have totally rejected them.

Adeyanju commended the Nigeria police force for prompt arrest of the suspects.

He promised to work with concerned authorities to ensure diligent prosecution in order to get justice for the victims of the vicious attack.

Newsmen report that three persons were killed and several others injured during the election in Omuo-Ekiti on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also announced the suspension of the by-election following the incident.

Newsmen also report that the seat became vacant following the death of Mr Adegbuyi Oluwajuwa.