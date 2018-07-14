The governorship candidate of the Mega Party, Chief Bisi Omoyeni, has expressed the confidence to win the election.

Omoyeni said he learnt that some political parties had been buying votes by giving money to voters openly but said he was confident of winning despite this because he was the best of all the candidates.

He said, ” My expectation is that I will win this election. Ekiti people do not want those ones, they know them and they know I am the best.

“I learnt people have been distributing money to buy votes. INEC should not allow this, security agents should not allow this. If we allow this to continue. Then we may not have true democracy.”