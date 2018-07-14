The candidate of the APC in the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, says his wife’s vote is important to him.

Speaking when the card reader failed to recognise his wife’s PVC, after he himself had voted at Unit 9 Ward 11 in Isan Ekiti, the governorship candidate said his wife’s vote was one vote he could not afford to joke with.

He, however, said his wife, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, would come back to vote.

Fayemi also said he believed in the process and that was why he contested and came out to vote.

He said his expectation was that he would win the election and would be declared the winner accordingly, going by his “track record.”