A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and Fuji Music Icon, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has heartily congratulated the Governor-elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on his momentous victory in last Saturday’s election.

K1 spoke jubilantly after Fayemi was officially announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the unanimous winner of the keenly contested election.

K1 said the victory was well deserved by Fayemi even in the face of all odds by incumbent Governor Ayo Fayose and his protégé, Prof. Olusola Eleka, who was Fayemi’s major opponent in the fierce contest that defiled all permutations in favour of his opponent, Eleka, the incumbent deputy governor of the state.

K1 added that Fayemi’s victory is as a result of hard work and the confidence repose in him by the good people of Ekiti State.

He spoke further that when Fayemi is eventually sworn in, he should make sure he delivers the much needed dividends of democracy, which has been lacking in the state to the people.

In the same vein, K1 reiterated that the winning streak of APC has just started and the Osun State agenda is the next on the table.

He said he is sure that Fayemi’s victory is the harbinger of another victory for the party in Osun State because the good people of the state of will take a cue from Fayemi’s victory and speak again in favour of APC candidate during their own gubernatorial election, which is fast approaching.

He urged all citizens of Osun State to go out en masse on election day and do, if not more, what the people of Ekiti state did last Saturday to prove doubting Thomases wrong that the APC is the party to beat in subsequent elections, especially the presidential election, come next year.

That, to K1, will be the icing on the cake when President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected for a second term.