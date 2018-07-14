Despite the widespread peace that has so far been reported in most areas in Ekiti State in the ongoing governorship election, there have been reports of skirmishes in some areas and allegations of vote buying.

The allegation of vote buying became an open news on Friday, with the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress accused of giving cash and petrol to would be voters.

The PDP was said to have distributed its own money to voters at the Government House, while the APC reportedly used one of the hotels in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, with the governor of a neighbouring state said to be present.

There were said to have been serious security challenges in Ijero and Ido Obi Local Government Areas in the early hours of the day.

There were reports that the PDP allegedly harboured thugs in a proscribed polytechnic along Ayegunle Road from Ido.

Unit 01 Irona Ado also witnessed violence.

Some card readers are malfunctioning Ikoro Ekiti.

In Erinmope Ward 2, Unit 006, everything was reported to be “cool and going on well”.

Same situation was reported in Unit 12, Efon Alaaye, Olulogbo II in Igede, but there were challenges with card readers Okeloro Unit, Unit 006 of Ward A in Igede Ekiti.