Governor of Ekiti State has again raised the alarm that over 200,000 Permanent Voters Cards yet to be collected by electorate in the state are being allegedly sold to people not from Ekiti and reloaded to rig the forthcoming July 14 poll.

This was just as the governor issued a week ultimatum to the state’s Head of Service, Dr. Gbenga Faseluka, to distribute letters notifying over 46,000 civil servants he effected their promotion arrears by three years recently.

Governor Fayose in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, in Ado Ekiti on Saturday also hinted that due process to employ 2000 youths in Ekiti would soon kick off by his government.

Urging all electorates in Ekiti State to urgently go and collect their PVCs to prevent alleged moves by the opposition to de-enfranchise them, he alleged that he has information from reliable sources that the PVS not yet collected are being sold to people outside Ekiti to use them during the forthcoming poll.

Even though the Resident officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state has said that it was not possible to swap the smart cards for anyone whose name wasn’t registered with it.

Fayose however insisted that it may be possible to swap the PVCs as the cards only validates INEC identity and not one who owns it.

“What we have found out is that the PVCs are being purchased to give to people not from Ekiti to be part of this poll and they will buy them cleverly and give to people to use on July 14.

“We know politicians, they would use it even if it would not work. We are calling on INEC to nip this in the bud. Uncollected PVCs are about 200,000 in the state and we want INEC to see to it that they are not given to wrong people in Ikere-Ekiti, Ado-Ekiti and along our borders in the state.

“The INEC is starting the advanced smart cards process from Ekiti for the first time, when it is configured , card readers is only to authenticate that it belongs to INEC, not one carrying the PVC.

“What is important is to us to raise the alarm that INEC ensure that the cards don’t go to wrong hands. Nigerians are smart enough to manipulate things to go their way. So, INEC should not allow anyone to buy the cards from them.”

Issuing a week’ sultimatum to the HOS and relevant officers to the distribute promotion letters of workers, he said: “You will recall that we promoted about 46,000 workers and I have told the HOs, that all workers must get the notice of their promotion in the next one week.

“No delay, we give our word because the workers deserve to be appreciated for being the engine room of government. therefore the head of service and others should do this on time, I have been getting calls from workers on the letters. I won’t hesitate to impose sanction if this is not done,” he warned.

Promising due process for employing 2000 youths, Fayose said: “I have a good news that this government will employ 2000 young people. We will roll this out in the next few weeks and it will follow due process and spread to all Local Government Areas (LGAs). I will personally manage the situation that every one will get the employment through due process.”