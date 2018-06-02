The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has alleged that the shooting of the former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Opeyemi Bamidele, and others at a rally on Friday was an alleged plan to assassinate the party’s candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

More facts have emerged that no fewer than six persons were shot contrary to the news that only two were shot at the rally.

Bamidele and five other victims were shot in front of the party’s secretariat in Ado Ekiti by a policeman, who had been arrested when he had a brawl with some party roughnecks.

The party in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun alleged that bloody politicking had returned to Ekiti State with this signal, saying Fayemi narrowly escaped being killed during the shooting.

Olatunbosun gave the names of other victims in the hospital included Olabode Joshua, Olanrewaju Gbenga, Adebayo Ogunjemilehin, Ogunmodede Oluwole and Alex Adeleye.

“It was a smooth ride from Akure Airport to Ikere-Ekiti where thousands of supporters came out to give him a rousing welcome. Ikere-Ekiti journey to Ado-Ekiti, a distance of about nine kilometres, lasted two hours in a heavy traffic that was punctuated by four gunmen suspected to be agents of the state government who strategically positioned themselves at the party’s secretariat in Ado-Ekiti for the attack.

“One of the assailants dressed in mobile police uniform was apprehended and he is now helping the police in their investigation. They fired gunshots aimed at Fayemi but hit a former lawmaker, Opeyemi Bamidele, after the former minister had taken a few steps forward before the bullets hit the target.

“Bamidele and other victims were immediately rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, where doctors said they were responding to his treatment.

“Bamidele was seriously wounded in the attack while others also sustained various degrees of injuries”.

Meanwhile, a source disclosed to newsmen that the errant mobile police officer was not a fake as it is being speculated by some APC members, saying “he is attached to MOPOL 20 in Lagos.

According to the source, “he had come to Ado Ekiti on illegal duty, he came with a politician to the rally.”

The source added that the policeman, who was injured following severe beatings he received, is receiving treatment at a secure hospital.