One of the leaders of the Afenifere, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, has called on the electorate in Ekiti State and members of Afenifere to support the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in his efforts to wrestle power from the Peoples Democratic Party during the July 14 election.

Fasanmi, who is an indigene of Iye Ekiti said this in a statement made available to our correspondent in Osogbo on Thursday.

He urged the people of the state and all progressive minded people to support Fayemi to rescue the state and return it to the progressives fold which he said it rightly belonged.

The nonagenarian commended all the governorship aspirants of the APC especially, Mr. Segun Oni, for their maturity, selflessness and the belief in the doctrine of party supremacy which he said was not common among popular politicians.

The statement read, “Since the party in the state and at the national level have settled for Dr. Kayode Fayemi to be the flag bearer of the APC in Ekiti State, we must see his coming back as a rescue mission for the state.

“One of the reasons for which we have to support his rescue mission for Ekiti is the combination of his intellectual and democratic credentials. Though he lost re-election in 2014 for political reasons which are now clear to everybody in Ekiti State, his national service as a minister must have had a positive impact in Ekiti State.

“Our dear state has been known as a progressive state and this is a collective rescue mission, we must lead the state back to the fold of the progressives. I urge all Afenifere either renewal or any other one to play the needed role to bring the state back to the fold of the progressives.”