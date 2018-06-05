A former governor of Ekiti state and also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ‎Engr. Olusegun Oni, on Tuesday told his supporters to work for the success of the party’s candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in the July 14 gubernatorial election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oni, who came second in the party’s primary, made the declaration in Ifaki-Ekiti while addressing his campaign council chairmen and team members from the 16 local government areas of the state.

“If you are really loyal to Chief Segun Oni and believe in my principles, we must keep this party alive and work together as one by remaining committed and dedicated to its success in the July 14 election.

“We remain in APC. We are to work for the party and it has a candidate in the person of Dr Kayode Fayemi. We have a duty to help the Nigerian political process to further evolve.

”The idea of aspirants jumping ship after primaries must be discouraged. If we won, we would have expected others to remain and work with us.’’

Oni also assured his supporters that their interests would be adequately protected.

The party’s candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who arrived before the meeting,‎ promised to carry everybody along in the administration of the state if elected as governor.

“The party had 33 aspirants during the primary, that simply means that we have 33 leaders in the state.

“I want to assure everyone that no one would be left behind in the governance of the state.

“I hold everybody in high regard and I want to appeal to you to join hands with me as the candidate of the party to ensure that we take over the governance of the state.

“Anything done for me is for the party and I am saying that we shall all reap the fruit together,’’ he said.