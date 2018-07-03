The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State have been urged to make their electioneering campaigns issue based and stop the blame and accusation games.

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ekiti State, Mr Akinloye Ayegbusi, who gave the advice accused two major political parties of heating up polity in the state with the hate campaigns being adopted by the two major ahead of July 14 governorship election.

Ayegbusi said the two parties have been engaging one another in war of attrition, raising false accusations and counter accusations instead of selling their manifestoes to the people by telling them what they have to offer, if elected.

The SDP flag bearer who cautioned the APC and the PDP to stop dragging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) into their messy war again advised the parties to always make their campaigns issues based.

He stated this at the weekend during the ward-to-ward campaigns of the Social Democratic Party to communities in Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state.

Ayegbusi stated that the mandate he is seeking is in the interest of Ekiti people, saying he was in the race to help to liberate the people from poverty and untold hardship occasioned by the misrule of the APC and the PDP administrations in the state.