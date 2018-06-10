Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, Akinloye Ayegbusi, has advised Governor Ayo Fayose to drop the idea emplacing a successor, saying he (Ayegbusi) would scuttle it.

The governorship candidate, therefore, urged Fayose to start preparing his handover notes for a proper government led by SDP in Ekiti.

Speaking at a well attended rally held at the State Pavilion where National leadership of the party officially presented him flagbearer, Ayegbusi said that he is the David that Ekiti earnestly yearn for to deliver them from the oppressive governments that have been traumatising the people since 1999.

The SDP chieftain said Ekiti cannot survive another clueless government, promising to bring his experience in the banking sector to bear.

He urged the people not to be despair anymore, adding that their time of liberation from poverty, insecurity, unemployment and disease has come.

Ayegbusi urged the youths in the state to embrace the SDP which has produced one of them as the candidate so that there can total generational shift of governance to the youths.

“We are often deceived by the old order that youths are leaders of tomorrow. I have been hearing that since I was born, but the same people saying this have refused to quit the corridor of power.

“Therefore, we are no longer comfortable with youth being leaders of tomorrow, our time is now and we must take it through legal and constitutional means.

“If we the youths are determined, we can do it. We can takeover government and do great wonders. We have the population of voters that can make it happen. This does not mean that we will jettisons the wise counsel of the old.

“As for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in Ekiti led by Governor Ayodele Fayose, I am using this medium to tell him to start writing his handover note for the government of SDP which will take over from him in October this year, ” he said.

He urged the people to shun money and vote for their conscience and their future prosperity, saying that a people always deserve what they get.

In his remarks at the occasion, Chief Olu Falae who was represented by the Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Abdul Ahmed, said that SDP will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

“This party has come to stay. The SDP will take over power at the centre and all the 36 states. We are starting that process from Ekiti. Come July 14, our young and dynamic candidate will win the election,” he added.

The rally was attended by top notches of SDP across the Country including the National Chairman Chief Olu Falae who was represented by the party’s Deputy National chairman, Dr Abdul Ahmed. Others are; Alhaji Musa Gaban, National Secretary. Rt. Hon. Emeka Atuma, national Organising Secretary, Prof Jerry Gana, Chairman National Steering committee, Prof Tunde Adeniran.

SDP governorship aspirants from Osun, Senator Iyiola Omisore, his Gombe State counterpart, Prof Rufai Alkali mobilised their supporters to grace the event.