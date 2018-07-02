The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has assured workers in the state that he is not contesting the election to revenge against them.

According to him, his unfinished business of taking away poverty from the state is the major reason for his coming back.

Fayemi made this known on Monday while speaking in an interactive session with workers at the Labour House in Ado Ekiti.

The APC candidate used the session to further apologised to workers and citizens in the state over policies his government implemented when he was Governor.

The former governor noted that he had no intention to sack workers in the state if elected as governors,adding that those peddling the rumour are only distracting the workers from the issue of governance.

His words, “I want to tell you workers and the people of the state that I am not on a revenge because nobody has offended me.I never have in my mind that anybody offended me.

“Once again, I want to apologise to workers and indeed the people of Ekiti for some of our policies will implemented negatively.

“The need assessment we did to the Teachers back was not for sack or demotion but to identify gaps in the education sector and improve upon it,that was our intention. At times, you might have a good idea but implemented at a wrong time. Perhaps,on our part,it was not properly communicated. I have learnt my lessons now.”

While disclosing that upon assumption as governor he would ensure the payment of salaries arrears owed to workers within six months,said there would be adequate and genuine communication between the government and the labour unions.

He promised that his administration would placed more emphasis and priority on the workers welfare

Fayemi accuses the present government in the state of abandoning some of the ongoing projects initiated when he was governor.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Ekiti, Comrade Raymond Ade Adesanmi while presenting the position paper of the union to Dr Fayemi reiterated that the workers in the state would mobilise against any government that failed to pay the backlog of salaries within three months of inception.

He lamented the current condition of workers in the state, adding that they would only support candidate that takes their welfare as priority.

“Your excellency,I want to tell you workers will not take your promise of six months to clear the arrears. We are giving you,if you eventually wins the election three months to pay all the outstanding,otherwise we will mobilise workers against your government.

“ Let government go and borrow to pay outstanding salaries,” Adesanmi said.