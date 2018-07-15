An Abuja-based businessman, Mr Premier Bello, has advised stakeholders in the just-concluded Ekiti governorship election in doubt of the outcome to revert to the judiciary.

Bello gave the advised in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Sunday while reacting to the result of the poll which All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, won.

Bello said that aggrieved parties should do the civil thing and approach the judiciary for intervention.

According to him, certain things are being said about the veracity of the election result.

“Some are claiming that a party used the government machinery to hijack the election while others are saying that they really won.

“We know that judiciary will come in and clear the air as we have hope in them.”

On lessons learnt ahead of 2019 elections, Bello said that things should be done properly right from the primaries, by allowing delegates to elect candidates that could represent them.

Also, Dr Emmanuel Agbeboaye, a managing partner in an auditing firm, called for the cancellation of the election on grounds of reported irregularities, especially vote-buying.

According to him, even though it was reported that the election was relatively peaceful with minor electoral violence and snatching of ballot boxes, the issues are enough to influence outcome of the exercise.

“Those hitches are enough to influence the result of the election as the difference reported to have made Fayemi win the election, which is slightly above 19,000, is minute.”

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take a second look at the reported irregularities and act appropriately.

Bello also advised stakeholders not pleased with the outcome of the election to put their acts together and take the matter to the judiciary for resolution.

He advised people against taking laws into their hands in protest against the result.