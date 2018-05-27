Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, former member of the House of Representatives has admonished the electorate to vote for Dr Kayode Fayemi, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Bamidele maintained that Fayemi, a former governor of the state, had the international contacts to chart a path of self-reliance for the state.

He said that Ekiti State was at a cross-roads and needed a governor who could use his contacts to get international organisations with the much-needed fund, such as British owned Department for International Development (DFID), to help reconstruct the state to stand on its feet, rather than depending on handouts from the Federation Accounts.

He stressed that Fayemi having worked with international organisations, had the much needed experience and clout in international circle to help restore the state to a prosperous path.

The two-tine former commissioner in Lagos State, explained that the state’s economy was at its lowest ebb and needed a development expert to help reconstruct it, describing Fayemi as an internationally recognised development expert and scholar.

He stressed that all the former governors of the state had done their best to lift the state to its present height, saying what the state needed was a governor that could help channel international funds to rescue the people from poverty staring them in the face.

Opeyemi warned that the state might be treading the path of backwardness if the present ruling party is allowed to continue in office, pointing out the PDP had no magic wand to clear the outstanding salary arrears owed workers despite receiving monthly allocations, Paris Club Refund, bank loans running into 10s of billions of naira among other numerous assistance for the APC controlled Federal Government.

“It is time for our people to pay back the good Fayemi did for them in his first term. He not only introduced social security scheme for the old and unemployed youths, he started many employment generation outfits through which some of our youths were able to stand on their feet and earn a living,” he said.