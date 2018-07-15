The Director-General of Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Opeyemi Bamidele, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for not subverting the will of the electorate in the Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

He saluted the President’s courage and a strong belief in democratic creeds that conferred high respect on the sanctity of the ballots by refusing to abuse his office through suppression and oppression of the ruling party in the State, the Peoples Democratic Party.

Bamidele lauded other party leaders, including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, for standing firm by Fayemi and ensuring his victory.

He praised Ekiti electorate for displaying high sense of judgement by electing Fayemi the governor, saying this shall remain indelible in the political history of the state.

Bamidele added that this victory served as a soothing balm on the pains he had gone through due to gunshot wounds he sustained on June 1, 2018, during an APC rally held in Fayemi’s honour.

He said this would fast-track his recuperation in London Hospital, where he was taken to get medical treatments after the horrible twist at the rally.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Sunday by his media aide, Ahmed Salami, Bamidele stated that Ekiti people had made a clear statement by this victory that the APC must give them the required democratic dividends lacking under the PDP reign.

“If this opportunity bestowed on APC to control the central government had been availed for PDP, there would have been a misuse of powers as witnessed in past elections.

“But this victory is sweet, but it is not the end to it, because the change of guard in Ekiti governorship status was a clear statement by Ekiti people that they needed to be better governed, that their welfare should be better catered for and that pose serious challenges to our party.

“With this, it is evident that we have to roll up our sleeves and be prepared to hit the ground running as soon as we assume office on October 16, 2018.”

Bamidele thanked the national campaign council for Ekiti Governorship election as well as Ekiti APC/Kayode Fayemi campaign council for working against all odds for this victory to be attainable.

“The return of APC to political reckoning in Ekiti marked the beginning of good things for the masse,” he added.