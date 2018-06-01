The choice of Bisi Egbeyemi as Kayode Fayemi’s running mate is a masterstroke for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, says Opeyemi Bamidele, former House of Representatives member.

Fayemi, after consultations with APC stakeholders, named Egbeyemi, a renowned lawyer and former chairman of Ado-Ekiti Local Government Council, as APC deputy governorship candidate in the ballot.

Bamidele, an APC chieftain and former aspirant to the governorship position, said Egbeyemi’s choice would smoothen all rough edges in the party and give the people of Ado-Ekiti a sense of belonging in the coming election.

In a statement by Ahmed Salami, his media assistant, in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, Bamidele lauded the stakeholders for the choice of Egbeyemi, who hails from Ado-Ekiti, the town with largest number of voters in the state, and taking cognisance of what the deputy governorship candidate represents in the politics of the state.

He described the former council boss as a popular politician across the state owing to his consummate and receptive nature, saying it would shore up the APC’s acceptability among the voters.

Bamidele added that Egbeyemi is a bridge between the old and young generation politicians in the state, describing his choice as another impetus to the chances of the party in the election.

He said: “When you talk of Ekiti politics, Egbeyemi readily comes to mind. He was one of those that made politics look meaningful to the younger generation in our dear state. So this is not only strategic, but a masterstroke to those of us who knew Egbeyemi’s values.

“Many of the young politicians of today took their interest through him. Also, those who are holding priceless positions in politics in Ekiti across party lines got their tutelage under him. This makes his choice strategic, ingenious and pivotal to the success of our party.

“We appeal to our people to rally round Dr. Fayemi and Chief Egbeyemi in this onerous task of salvaging the state from total ruin.

“The rescue and corrective mission Dr. Fayemi is bringing on board is a collective task that must be accomplished for Ekiti of our dream to be realisable as quickly as possible,” Bamidele stated.