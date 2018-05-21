The Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN) says it has set in motion the process of reclaiming Ekiti State from those it claims have held it to ransom since its creation.

Ekiti State MPN Chairman, Chief Dare Adekolu, said the party would give its all to ensure victory in the upcoming July 14 governorship election, referring to rival major parties APC and PDP as “bodies of termites and self-seekers.”

Adekolu spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Monday while reviewing activities of the party and the release on Thursday by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) of the list of candidates for the Ekiti Governorship Election, which included the name of the MPN flag bearer, Dr. Sunday Balogun.

The MPN chairman, who lauded party members for choice of Balogun as party candidate, said: “The goal-getter and patriotic Ekiti man, with the interest of the people at heart and ever committed to the growth of the state and the realization of the dreams of the founding fathers of the state, alongside the party leadership and members have set the ball rolling to set the state free and put it on the path of development.”

He said the party, having interacted with Ekiti people had developed its programmes and policies as encapsulated in its manifesto in line with their needs, yearning and aspiration.

While lamenting that successive PDP and APC administrations in Ekiti have set the state backward through anti-people projects, programmes and policies, Adekolu expressed confidence in the ability of Balogun, a businessman and consultant, to turn around the fortunes of the state.

The MPN chairman said: “Ordinarily, Ekiti State should not have any business with poverty and debt in view of the natural endowment and the intellectual capabilities of our people. Our climate is excellent, the vast land is fertile, our rocks are blessings, what of the vast mineral deposits?

“But what do we see in the state today? Our state is hugely in debt. Poverty is everywhere, our youths are unemployed. Our vast lands are wasting away due to neglect of agriculture and there is bitterness in the state. We in the MPN are resolved to reverse the trend and put the state back on the course of development. The process has begun in earnest.

“When the system is right, all other things will fall in place. MPN government will restore good governance which has been lacking in the state. our administration will prioritise agriculture using mechanized farming, education, infrastructures development, health, youth and women development among others to develop the state,” Adekolu said.