The Governorship Candidate of the Accord Party, Mr. Abiodun Aluko, has accused the Ekiti State Government of pre-election day vote buying for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

Aluko also accused the All Progressives Congress of openly distributing N5,000 cash to voters to influence them to vote for former Governor Kayode Fayemi, who is the candidate of the party.

He said while APC leaders were paying N5000 per vote, the PDP leaders were paying N4,000 apart from the N3000 they paid to the accounts of civil servants and pensioners.

Aluko said, “What we are doing is not an election. It is money competition. The PDP started it by paying N3,000 to accounts of civil servants and pensioners. I am a pensioner and I received an alert of N3,000 to vote for PDP.

“I called the pension office that is my pension now N3000? They told me that it was mobilisation to vote for PDP candidate and that we would meet on the field for the balance.

“The APC is openly distributing N5,000 per vote while the PDP is distributing N4000 per vote. All okada unions have been given millions of naira to buy the votes of their members. On the surface, you will observe that there is no fighting but the absence of violence does not mean that there is peace.

”Security agents turned blind eyes to the distribution of money which was done openly. This is so because there is so much poverty in the land and many believe that today is the only day they can get something from the government that has not done anything for them.”

