The incumbent governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has asked agents of his party the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to protect their votes in the governorship election taking place in the state at all cost.

Governor Fayose said this on Saturday on his way to cast his vote.

“Even if they are going to cut your neck, let them cut the neck. So long as the ballot boxes are there”, he told the party agents on the phone.

“Receiving another phone call, he said, “I don’t want to hear stories. Vote and protect your votes.

“Don’t come back to Ado-Ekiti without protecting. Whosoever’s ballot boxes they are carting away should better remain in his community”.

Residents turned out in large numbers across the state to vote in a new candidate who will govern them for the next four years.

In many parts of Ado-Ekiti, the capital, hundreds of voters were seen at the polling units as early as 7:00 am.

Voters including the elderly, pregnant women, nursing mothers, youths among others were seen at the polls to exercise their rights to vote.

While the overall atmosphere was peaceful, and the exercise hitch free in most Polling Units, there were issues of card readers malfunctioning in some units.

The candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Kolapo Olusola, was one of those who witnessed such while trying to vote.

The card reader failed to recognize his PVC, preventing him from voting immediately after he arrived at Polling Unit 007, Ofomofuru Hall, Ward 2, Okokuru in Ikere-Ekiti.

However, with the intervention of the National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Anthonia Simbini, he was accredited and eventually able to vote.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kayode Fayemi, cast his vote at about 10:15 am.

He arrived at the Polling Unit (Unit 9) ward 11 in Ogilolo, Isan-Ekiti, with his wife, Erelu Bisi, who, however, experienced a delay in voting.

The card reader initially failed to recognise her PVC but after several attempts, she was able to vote.