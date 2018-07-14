A former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has lauded the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the Ekiti State governorship poll.

Adeyeye, who defected to the All Progressives Congress, said although some card readers experienced some hitches, they were sorted out eventually.

He described the new process of simultaneous accreditation and voting as an improvement on the earlier one.

He said he would never change his stance against manipulation of elections.