Following the declaration of Dr Kayode Fayemi as the winner of the Saturday, July 14, 2018, governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Ekiti State, former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has sent him a congratulatory message.

In the letter dated Sunday 15th July 2018, personally signed by him, Obasanjo, however, urged him to be magnanimous in victory by extending a hand of fellowship to other contestants who failed to clinch the exalted position.

He also advised Fayemi not to betray the confidence reposed in him by the people of Ekiti by re-electing him, after he had been out of the government house for the past four years.

Obasanjo, who indicated in the letter that he was in transit to Beijing, China, when he got the cheery news of Fayemi’s victory, added that his victory was a proof that the people of Ekiti valued his leadership and appreciated the contributions he had made.

The letter read partly, “You will agree with me, no doubt, that the outcome of the election broadly reflects the choice of your people, who have, by their conduct, visibly demonstrated that they cherish you and will do their utmost to make you succeed.

“I urge you, therefore, to reciprocate their trust by doing everything you can to strengthen their faith in democracy and in its ability to bring about improved material conditions and better service delivery to them.

“You have fought and won the election and deserve to savour the victory. As you rejoice, however, I would urge that you should be magnanimous in victory and stretch a hand of fellowship to the other candidates who failed in their bid for elected office.

“Such a gesture is not only charitable but should also help at this time to cool passions in the wider interest of Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria at large.

“I felicitate with you, once again, on your renewed mandate and, as you prepare for another four years at the helm of affairs of Ekiti State, I extend best wishes for your good health and continued progress of the state under your leadership.”