President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; and National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, among other leaders are expected storm Ekiti for a mega rally for APC’s governorship candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday.

This was contained in a press statement by Wole Olujobi, Director, Media and Publicity, Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation on Sunday.

The statement read in parts: “This is inviting the leaders, members and supporters of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, to a mega rally where our governorship candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and deputy governorship candidate, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, will formally receive the party’s flag from our National Leaders to contest the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State.

“The event is taking place on Tuesday June 19, 2018 at the Kayode Oluyemi Stadium, Ado-Ekiti, at 8 am.

“Expected at the rally are President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and other national and state leaders, including our teeming supporters across the state.”