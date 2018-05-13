President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former governor of Ekiti State and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, for winning the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest the July 14, 2018 governorship election.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, commended all the participants in the keenly-contested position.

He urged them to keep upholding the values and philosophy of the party by supporting the APC candidate in the forthcoming election.

According to the statement, “President Buhari believes that Fayemi’s track record in the state as a reformist, with a penchant for building educational infrastructure and promoting the welfare of the ordinary people, will bolster his chances at the forthcoming polls.

“The President notes that the successful primaries in the state, with more than 30 aspirants, further validate the credentials of the APC on internal democracy, and its preparedness to take the country to another level of development.”