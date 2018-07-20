Ekiti State Police Command has warned members of the state chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) against heating up the polity to truncate the post- election peace being enjoyed by the populace and cause violence.

The police in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Friday, by the Command’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Bello lauded political parties that participated in the just concluded governorship in the state, for displaying the spirit of sportsmanship during and after the poll.

He said the maturity displayed the parties and after their supporters had helped in dousing the tension and fear in some quarters that the poll might escalate into a full scale war among contenders.

The transport union had been embroiled in leadership crisis after the governorship election was held last Saturday.

Bello said the police won’t tolerate any act that could trigger violence and leading to loss of lives and property.

He said, “I extol the professionalism, civility, politeness, firmness and unbiased conducts of the police personnel and other security agencies.

“We appreciate the law abiding attitude and peaceful conduct of the good people of Ekiti State, the traditional rulers, religious leaders, local and foreign election observers, Civil Society Organisations for a good working relationship with the security personnel deployed for the election”.

The CP promised that the police will continue to adhere strictly to guiding principles of elections and act of policing in a manner that aligns with international best practices.

Another statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu on Friday also affirmed that the just concluded governorship election in Ekiti confirmed the level of professionalism and commitment of the Nigerian Police Force to the growth of democracy in the country.

He commended the sister security agencies for joining forces with the police to make the state secured for the staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), observers and the electorate.