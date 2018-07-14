The Commissioner of Police in charge of Ekiti North Senatorial District, Mr. Ali Janga, has praised the Independent National Electoral Commission and the electorate for the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Janga, is among the three CPs deployed in Ekiti by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to monitor the election and work with the Deputy Inspector General 0f Police, Operations, Mr Habilal Joshak.

He is in-charge of Ekiti North senatorial district, comprising Ikole, Ido/ Osi, Oye, Moba and Ilejemeje.

Janga, who spoke in Ido Ekiti, hailed the massive turn out of voters across the state and the transparency of INEC in the discharge

of its duties.

“I have visited three local governments and there were no electoral manipulation anywhere. People raised false alarm by sending distress

calls to us, but many of them were found to be false when we got there.

“Election materials were distributed as early as possible and they were guarded by security. And the turnout was very impressive.

“With what I have seen, I know that Ekiti people are determined and desirous of choosing a new leader”, he said.