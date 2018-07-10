The Police Service Commission said it would discipline any police officer found wanting in the discharge of his or her duties during the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti.

The commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ani said that officers on electoral duties in Ekiti were expected to turn out for duty neat and in their prescribed uniform and identification and name tag.

He said that officers on duty were also not allowed to have on them un-authorised item of accoutrement, kit like cudgel, horsewhip etc.

He said: “At no time will police personnel deployed to polling units be allowed to carry firearms.”

The spokesman said involvement of the personnel at political gatherings shall be limited to the maintenance of peace and order and enforcement of extant laws.

He said that officers shall at all time exercise maximum restraint while covering political gatherings or deployed at voting or collation centres.

He said the officers must be cautious, polite and firm at all times.

He said: “The commission monitors will be looking out for officers who will compromise these laid down rules and guidelines and will expect the electorate in Ekiti to call its dedicated lines to report any case of misconduct.

“The commission wishes to state that it will continue to discharge its Constitutional responsibilities and ensure that the police operate within the confines of the law.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the commission will be deploying a team of officials led by its Permanent Secretary, Musa Istifanus, to monitor the conduct of policemen on duty during the election.

NAN also reports that three dedicated telephone lines have been provided for residents for compliants on conduct of policemen during the election.

They are: 08059702950 for Ekiti North Zone, 08033010905, for Ekiti South Zone and 08088155981 for Ekiti Central zone.