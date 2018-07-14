Police have arrested some persons in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

They were arrested for allegedly distributing money for votes at Ajilosun area of Ado-Ekiti in front of Jonathan Memorial School.

After the arrest, they were taken away in a police vehicle, Channels TV reports.

Apart from the arrest, the electoral process has been peaceful at the polling unit.

Voters had gathered at the polling unit early in the day with many more arriving as the day progressed and accreditation and voting began.

Ado-Ekiti has witnessed a large turnout of voters with the elderly and nursing mothers among those seen in queues.

Over 30,000 police officers are in the state for the elections.

Security operatives including NSCDC officials among others are at polling units and checkpoints in Ekiti State maintaining peace and order as the people exercise their civic duties.