The outcome of 2018 governorship poll in Ekiti has shown that the electorate, not political parties nor leaders’ clout determines victory in fair contest, says Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum.

This was said on Sunday in a statement signed by Akin Malaolu, Secretary-General of the group after the declaration of result by Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chief Returning Officer for the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka, candidate of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) polled 178, 121 votes to lose to Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 197,459 votes in the election of July 14.

According to Malaolu, scribe of the socio-cultural group, the result should be a lesson to every political party on the need to serve the people and not feasting on prevalence economic hardship.

“This loss to APC by PDP and its rascally Governor must stand as a lesson to their National body, that the people and not the leaders are the clearest interpreter in all political contest. The brigandage and gangster behaviour that happened in 2014 Governorship election under Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan when both cash and other abuses were brought thrown at the electorates had been clearly replaced by honest conduct by the APC as a progressive party in this election adjudged free and fair by almost everyone.

“Governor Ayodele Fayose must look back and review why his candidate failed at the polls.

“His candidate’s defeat came easily due to the fact they lost altogether the true meaning to democratic governance, their reign shortchanged the people of Ekiti State,” the group said.

Yoruba Ronu commended INEC for consistent success in its conduct of elections since 2015, urging the body to build on the record.

“The clamour for free and fair election in the country had been upgraded by INEC and no where do we find this if not under the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Ekiti governorship poll witnessed by foreign and local observers had been adjudged to satisfy one common desire from all observers and that is, the use of clean and fair democratic weapons in a democratic contest.

“Similar free and fair elections were held with little or no legal rifts in Ondo State, Anambra and later in Osun State when the States had their governorship and senatorial elections.

“It is on record that two of those three elections were won by opposition parties, without use of federal`might to’influence the result.

“Anyone or political party crying foul over Ekiti governorship election that just took place should not only be ignored, it must be rejected altogether.

“PDP national leaders must ask themselves if democracy was in Ekiti between 2014 and 2018. Everyone in Yoruba land knew the type of leader on the throne as Governor,” he said.

However, the group called on Fayemi to ensure that people of the state caught up with other progressive states like Lagos and more through implementation of people-oriented programmes.

“ Fayemi must clearly recognise, that Ekiti people having joined the progressives fold, they must be made to enjoy the full dividends of democracy which must translate into happiness, justice and wealth for all.

“He must pay quick attention to the sufferings of pensioners, civil servants, artisans and our unemployed youths so that poverty class can be highly decimated while the middle class blossoms,”he said.

Malaolu commended the All Progressives Congress for ensuring a decent fight for victory.

“APC has proven itself as a progressive party in this election that was adjudged free and fair by almost everyone including domestic and foreign observers.

“We must congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, Adams Oshiomhole and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other leaders of APC who campaigned vigorously to ensure victory at the polls,” he said.

Malaolu also applauded Yoruba Ronu members in Ekiti for their efforts in sensitising voters on peaceful election, amidst danger to their lives.