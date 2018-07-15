The Peoples Democratic Party in the South West has rejected the outcome of the result of the governorship election held in Ekiti State on Saturday, saying the election was highly characterised with various electoral practices.

The party also blamed the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly allowing the malpractices to take place at some polling centres, giving opportunity to the members of the All Progressives Congress to be sharing money to buy votes.

The National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, who was speaking with journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Sunday, alleged that the APC spent N18billion on the election, declaring that the winner of the election, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, deserved no congratulation message from the PDP.

He said, ”We have witnessed what happened in Ekiti State, despite our crying and screaming to the Nigerian people that the APC government was coming to Ekiti to destroy and disrupt democracy, to rig elections and to muscle us out and they eventually scientifically carried out what we have been warning the Nigerian people about.

”What transpired in Ekiti is not democracy but a complete rape of democracy and the will of the people. It is rather unfortunate we witnessed this despite the fact that APC bequeathed to this nation.

”This is a prelude to what we should be expecting in 2019, we have been rigged out, we have been muscled out with the connivance of the police force in particular. The police gave coverage for the open corruption that APC stalwarts got involved in Ekiti State.

”They chased all our agents away and put on their neck PDP agents tags and signed across all documents for them but one day truth will come out. We rejected in totality the outcome of Ekiti election.

”This is the limit of corruption and we warned before the election that the Abacha loot that is being taken and distributed without any appropriation is going to find its way to Ekiti. It was like a trading place and they turned our democracy upside down.

”This is rather unfortunate and they are going to severely pay for it because this history will not go unchecked and we are going to do everything possible to ensure that we cleanse the whole country as soon as we come into power in 2019″

While commending the state governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose and the members of the PDP in Ekiti State, the National Vice Chairman, said the party would examine the outcome of the election and would take necessary action as soon as possible.