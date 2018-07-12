The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus of the Senate has called for a thorough investigation into the alleged brutality of Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, by police.

The PDP senators made the decision after a brief meeting, immediately after plenary on Thursday.

Armed police officers numbering over 50 cordoned off the entrance to the Ekiti State Government House, restricting movement in and out of the complex on Wednesday morning.

Dozens of police officers barricaded the venue of a PDP rally, close to the Government House.

Videos of the incident showed the police using teargas to disperse PDP supporters, including the Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose, who was also affected by the police action.

It was learnt that although the party secured permission from the police to hold the rally at the pavilion located by the entrance of the governor’s office, the police mobilised its officers and equipment to barricade the venue.

Earlier, some leaders and members of PDP, stormed the main entrance of the National Assembly to protest the alleged brutality of the police on its members in the state.

The group, led by the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, submitted a petition to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who is also a member of the party.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, stressed the need for a thorough investigation.

He condemned the act, describing it as a “total rape” of the Constitution.

“We received the news yesterday of the unfortunate incident that occurred in Ekiti State where the governor of the state was seen in collar brace, alleging that he was beaten by security agencies. As a caucus, we believe that this kind of incident needs to be investigated very thoroughly.

“While we condemn any attack on a sitting governor as a total rape of the Constitution because it violates the immunity clause in the Constitution, we call on the Federal Government to immediately set up a judicial commission of enquiry to investigate the incident in the state involving Governor Ayo Fayose, in order to ensure that we get to the root of it.

“And if the incident was found to be true, as it was shown on television, then the culprits should be brought to book. Nigerians and the international community will be excited to know. Another issue that bothers us is the fact on Saturday, the election is billed to happen in Ekiti State. This for us is a litmus test for the 2019 general elections. So, we are calling on INEC and security agencies to remain impartial and ensure that every vote counts,” he said.