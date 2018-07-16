The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has described as unfounded an allegation by the All Progressive Congress [APC] that governor Udom Emmanuel spent a whopping N5billion in Ekiti state in the just concluded governorship elections in the state.

The chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Ini Okopido, had in a statement at the weekend, alleged that Governor Udom Emmanuel, who chaired PDP Governorship Committee donated N5billion cash to governor Fayose to woo Ekiti electorates during the just concluded elections in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Uyo Monday, the Akwa Ibom PDP publicity secretary Mr Ini Ememobong said such allegation was a fabricated lies by those still nursing the pains of having lost the 2015 elections to the ruling PDP in Ekiti state

“The APC in Akwa Ibom State has for the past few days exhibited an unbridled capacity in concocting falsehood engineered either by crass ignorance mischief.

“The claim that governor Udom Emmanuel donated N5 billion to the Ekiti State government for the prosecution of the just concluded elections is manifestly false and can only be a product of minds seeking political attention from the government and their paymasters.

“This claim is totally unsubstantiated and practically impossible. The question here is that what is the expected benefits of investing N5billion in Ekiti,” he queried.

He called on the supporters of the party and residents of the state to ignore the wild alarm, assuring that Governor Udom Emmanuel, as a ‘prudent manager of resources’, would not engage in such financial recklessness.