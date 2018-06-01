The All Progressive Congress (APC) has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) plans to use corps members to rig the forthcoming poll.

The APC state secretary, Paul Omotoso, who made the allegations, said it received information that the state ruling party has perfected plans to rig the election using corps members but said that no matter what strategies the PDP plans to use to win the poll, ‘they should be prepared to be voted out.’

The Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation (KOCO), the campaign organization of the PDP governorship candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola denied the allegation, saying it is a sign that the APC has ‘sensed its impending defeat.’

The KOCO Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, said; “They have written petitions against almost everyone working in federal agencies in Ekiti State. The federal radio, police, DSS, NTA, Civil Defense and even the NYSC have not been spared by these people who are always willing to compromise the integrity of everyone and the moment you refuse to be compromised, they raise petitions against you.

“It is on record that seeing the deplorable condition of the NYSC orientation camp at Ise-Emure when Governor Fayose visited the NYSC camp in February 2017, he openly promised the release of N20 million for the renovation of the camp. Apart from official donations to the NYSC, the state Director General never derived any personal benefit from Governor Fayose.

“We are however not unmindful of the possibility that the APC must have tried to induce the NYSC Director with money to do their biddings and she refused, thus prompting the blackmail. It is our advice that the APC should go beyond writing petitions to call for the transfer of heads of federal agencies in Ekiti.

“The APC can transfer the over 10,000 youth corps members in Ekiti State and bring new ones from anywhere or wherever, as long as the people of Ekiti, who are the ones that will vote on July 14 are not transferred, APC’s failure remains certain.”