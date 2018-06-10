Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Barr Gboyega Oguntuase, has asked the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) candidate in the governorship poll, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to explain how he spent statutory allocations and other funds that accrued to his government between 2010 and 2014.

Oguntuase said documents from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, the National Bureau of Statistics among others show that Fayemi collected a total of N165 billion as allocations, excluding regular funds from Excess Crude Oil Account, grants, internally-generated revenues among others, but Fayemi still took N25 billion bond and N35 billion commercial loans with nothing to show for the funds.

The PDP chairman, in a statement made to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, claimed that the Ayodele Fayose administration had done creditably well despite the lean resources at its disposal. “In 2011, Fayemi got N40.5 billion as monthly statutory allocations. In 2012, he got N39.8 billion. In 2013, he got N44.3 billion and in 2014, he got N40.1 billion.

On its part, Ekiti Recovery Movement (ERM) expressed concern over non-disclosure of funds generated through the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by the administration of Ayo Fayose in Ekiti.

The group also accused the governor misappropriating a sum of N251.99b accrued from Federal Allocation and IGR since 2014.

The Coordinator, of the group, Barrister Olalekan Soyombo, said available statistics from the Federal Ministry of Finance revealed that Ekiti had received an aggregate of N223.99 billion as allocation in the last 43 months after tax and debt deductions, querying why Fayose had found it difficult to pay salary and pensions for the past eight months.

Soyombo said it was so pathetic that the State has made an aggregate of N17.2 billion on an average of N400 million monthly under Fayose as IGR, lamenting that the governor allegedly kept the accrual secret

He said: “Putting the IGR and federal allocation together in the last 43 months, the PDP government has managed N251.19 billion, outside the Paris Club refunds, capital funds , 13 month budget support funds, excess crude oil among others that this government got under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.”

But, Oguntuase argued that the Fayose administration got N28.2 billion in 2015, N18.8 billion in 2016 and N25.6 billion in 2017. ”Apart from the above monthly allocations, Fayemi still got regular funds from the Excess Crude Oil Account, IGR among others.”