The Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that its members were harassed and brutalised before and during Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

A statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Saturday, alleged that the All Progressives Congress was behind the alleged victimisation.

He asked Nigerians and the international community to note the alleged brutalisation of members of his party in the hands of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC.

He said, “We have noted and believe that the whole world has noted too, the harassment, intimidation and violent attacks on our members and supporters by thugs hired by the APC, who are being aided by some compromised security men brought in by the APC to perfect the aggression against our members at the election.

“The entire world has witnessed the desperation of the APC to hijack the reign of governance in Ekiti State through brutalisation, snatching of ballot boxes and ferocious assault on Ekiti people, who turned out peacefully to cast their votes.

“The PDP wants all Nigerians and the international community to note the brutal attacks and cruelty being suffered in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC just because the Ekiti people seek to freely elect a governor of their choice.

“The PDP is monitoring all events and will make our formal position on the entire process known in due course.”

He called on all members and supporters of the PDP to continue to be at alert and monitor all results to the very end “to ensure that nobody, no matter how highly placed, altered any result that is in our favour.”