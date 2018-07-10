The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described yesterday’s mega rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State as a charade and mockery of the party and its governorship candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

PDP also claimed that the Ekiti people refused to attend the rally, leading to APC’s resort to renting crowd from neigbouring states.

A statement by the PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, added that “Nigerians watched in amusement as even the rented crowd refused to respond to the APC slogan or brandish their brooms, for which Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state openly nagged them for “sleeping” at the rally.

“In a highly embarrassing effort to spur the rented crowd, Kogi State governor Yayaha Bello, from whose state a substantial part of the crowd was rented, had to recourse to his native Ebira language in addressing the rally.”

The statement added that It is reprehensible that the poster boys paraded at the rally included governors who are owing salaries in their states, some of which are in arrears of two years.

The party added, “Nigerians are therefore at a loss as regards what governors who have failed their respective states had to tell the people of Ekiti State where PDP had made life better.

“We are however not surprised at the remarks by the Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige, who, in sub-conscious sincerity, advised the people of Ekiti state to reject the APC candidate and endorsed the PDP-led administration of Governor Ayo Fayose.

“The PDP therefore counsels President Buhari to use the visit to learn the art of governance from Governor Fayose instead of his proclivities for divisiveness, harsh economic policies and de-marketing of our nation in the international arena.

“Mr. President should go round the state and see for himself, the numerous landmark projects executed by the Fayose-led PDP government, after which he should appropriately advice his party members on their futility of contesting the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti.

“Furthermore, the people of Ekiti state have not forgotten how President Buhari and the APC failed to take any action or even offer any soothing words when marauders attacked and murdered innocent citizens in the state earlier in the year.

“The APC should therefore come to terms with the fact that their lies, propaganda, empty promises and threats cannot, in any way, sway the people of Ekiti state from their iron-cast resolve to rally with the PDP for the continuation of good governance, peace and development in their state,” the statement said.