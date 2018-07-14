The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election in Ekiti State, Olusola Eleka, has eventually cast his vote.

Mr Eleka was earlier unable to vote at his polling unit 007, Ofomofuru Hall, Ward 2, Okokuru in Ikere-Ekiti, due to a malfunctioning card reader.

While expressing his displeasure earlier, he said he was the only person affected in the unit.

The situation was later rectified and he was able to cast his vote.

Mr Eleka, an associate professor, is currently the deputy to the incumbent governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose.

The Ekiti governorship election is ongoing in the 16 local government areas of the state. There are 35 candidates partaking in the election. However, Mr Eleka and Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress are the top contenders. Mr Fayemi had earlier cast his vote.