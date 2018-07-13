The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that over 500 of its supporters have been arrested by the police.

The allegation was contained in a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation, Lere Olayinka, on Friday.

The statement said the arrests were propelled by the main opposition party, the All Progressives Congress, which is fielding Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for the election.

Olayinka said in the statement: “The siege on Ekiti State by the APC desperadoes willing to take the State by force has continued, with more than 500 PDP supporters arrested across the State by the APC policemen.

“People holding as little as N2,000 are being arrested for holding cash and some of them are being accused of armed robbery and stealing.

“However, we wish to tell Nigerians that Ekiti people are resolutely behind the PDP and its candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola and we are sure of of wining the election, except INEC decided to just allocate figures to the APC.

“We therefore urge Ekiti people not to be intimidated by the army of occupation laying siege on the State presently.

“Ekiti people will triumph.”