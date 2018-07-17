The Peoples Democratic Party says no circumstance will push it to descend to vote-buying in any election, no matter the alleged machination of the All Progressives Congress.

The party said it did not buy any vote in the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State, just as it alleged that the APC did and that the leadership of the party will never allow such practice under any guise.

The former ruling party insisted that it was wrong for some members of the APC to claim that PDP bought votes.

The party was reacting to allegations that participating parties in last Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti engaged in vote-buying, adding that the PDP was never part of the illegality.

A statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the PDP spent its resources and energy on a democratic campaign that preceded the Ekiti election and never set up kiosks for the “see and buy” of votes, which he said the APC unabashedly did.

He, however, said that the PDP would not allow the APC to get away with what he called a “stolen mandate.”

He said, “The PDP however vowed that it will never allow the APC to get away with its crass abuse of democratic norms through which it suppressed the will of Ekiti people and appropriated victory to itself in the governorship election.

“Moreover, the PDP restates its position that the Ekiti election marks the last time anybody or party will use any means whatsoever to manipulate it out at the polls, particularly in the forthcoming Osun governorship election and the 2019 general elections.”