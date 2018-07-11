The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig. General Suleiman Kazaure, on Wednesday, warned corps members participating in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti not to indulge in electoral malpractice.

Kazaure, ‎who was represented by the corps’ Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs Victoria Okakwu, gave the warning in Ado-Ekiti while addressing the 4,967 corps members who would participate in Saturday’s election.

She told the corps members to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently as well as in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Kazaure urged them to ensure that they identify some of the problems facing them and report immediately to INEC officials to avoid hitches at the polling centres.

The NYSC boss also advised the corps members not to be deceived by monetary inducement offered by politicians who might want to rig the election.

”I wish to state clearly that on no account should any corps member participating in the July 14 governorship election indulge in electoral malpractice.

”Every corps member should not tolerate rigging or any form of campaign at the polling units and whenever you have such incident, quickly report to the security officers around you.

“Also, in a situation whereby there is crisis, fighting and commotion in your polling unit, please secure your life first because we do not want to record death of corps members in the forthcoming election.

”I want to assure all of you that all your allowances will be paid in due time; so I want all corps members to be rest assured that you will be properly taken care of.

”But my advice for all you is to be law abiding, uphold your integrity and be neutral before and during the election on Saturday,” she said.

Similarly, the Ekiti State Coordinator of the N‎YSC, Mrs Elizabeth Okpongete, appealed to all corps members to abide strictly with all the instructions that they had learnt during their training for the poll.

Okpongete, however, warned that ‎any corps member caught indulging in electoral malpractice would face the wrath of the law.