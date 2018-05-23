The Nigerian Intervention Movement (NIM) has settled for the Action Democratic Party (ADP) as its coalition party for the Ekiti governorship election.

According to a report made available to newsmen by Naseer Kura, the Deputy Director-General (DG) of the movement, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the movement chose ADP as its preferred political party for the election in the state.

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement formed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo had last month also resolved to fuse into the ADP.

ADP’s candidate for the July 14 governorship election is Otunba Adewale, popularly called OSAPraPra, by his admirers.

NIM in a meeting at Ekiti Hall of the Nicon Luxury hotel in Abuja on Tuesday made the decision to go with ADP amongst SDP, ADP, ANN and 30 other political parties.

According to the movement, at the meeting several positions were taken into consideration pending the final announcement of the party to use for the 2019 grand alliance.

The DDG of NIM also asked all coalescing political parties in the national grand alliance for 2019 driven by NIM to sort out the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in order to tie all the loop holes that may mitigate against the coalition.

He said the final announcement of the coalition anchor party will follow, hopefully, by Monday.

NIM believes Mr Adewale is a serious contender, who is making waves in the state. It therefore asked all the parties involved to team up to work for the ADP candidate.