The Minister of Mines and Steel Development and Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has directed that all activities by his campaign organisation and supporters be put on hold this week in honour of the late Kole Ajayi, a former governorship aspirant of the party, who died on Friday, aged 51.

The APC Governorship Candidate’s directive was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Yinka Oyebode, on Monday.

To this end, all planned electioneering visit to some communities and the planned reception in honour of the Minister have thus been suspended.

New dates would be announced for the activities.

The Minister, who is outside the country on official assignment, has since got in touch with the family of the late Ajayi.

He also urged his supporters to wear black bands and participate actively in all the funeral activities as outlined by the family of the deceased.

Fayemi, who described Ajayi’s death as saddening and devastating, said the late politician deserved every honour the campaign organisation and indeed all his supporters could accord him in view of his demonstrated commitment to the success of the organisation at the just concluded primary election.

Fayemi said Ajayi brought colour and panache to the Kayode Fayemi Governorship Campaign within the short period he worked with the team and exhibited so much commitment to the advancement of the campaign.

He said: “Kole Ajayi was a thorough bred professional, highly resourceful politician and advocate of good governance. He was a man you can trust to discharge an assignment effectively once he was convinced it would lead to the general good.”

Regarded as one of Fayemi’s most vocal and ardent supporters, the late Ajayi was the toast of many media outfits during the just concluded governorship primary of the party, where he analysed Ekiti State politics and drummed up support for the Minister.

He was also noted for his wittiness and oratory prowess, which he deployed effortlessly to electrify many of the Minister’s campaign outings.

The late Ajayi, who was a former President of the Ekiti State University Alumni Association, died last Friday on his way to Lagos where he was billed to attend a meeting of the association.