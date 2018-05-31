Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has resigned as the minister of Solid Minerals Development.

Fayemi disclosed his resignation at a press briefing, where he said he resigned to enable him focus on his governorship campaign.

“I have a sense of unfinished business; not a sense of wanting to come back for desperate reasons. I served as governor of Ekiti state for four years; whatever I am doing is based on the record that somebody could be subjected to critical scrutiny,” Fayemi said.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari accepted his resignation, which he turned in a few weeks ago. The resignation is effective May 30.

Fayemi emerged the candidate of the APC in the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti on May 12. The election is scheduled for July 14. If he wins, he would only be able to serve one term because he was denied a second term by Governor Ayo Fayose, in the state’s 2014 governorship election.

He is expected to be the major challenger to the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Kolapo Eleka.