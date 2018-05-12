Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mines and Steel Development and aspirant in Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Ekiti, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise.

Mr Fayemi, a former governor of the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti, shortly after polling that the process was commendable.

“I can see that delegates from all the local government areas cast their votes and there was no fraudulent act or riot; everything was going on smoothly.

“But, I will give a comprehensive reaction at the end of the election and whoever emerges as the flag-bearer will be given maximum support from other aspirants.

“As at this moment, I can say that voting has been credible,” he said.

Thirty-three aspirants were cleared by the party for the primary election, but one of them, Babafemi Ojudu, withdrew on Wednesday, leaving 32 aspirants in the race.

Voting by delegates from the 16 local government areas in the state ended at about 4.15 p.m., and the Chairman of the Primary Election Commission, Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa, commended the voters for impressive turnout and conduct.

He told journalists that he was delighted with the peace that pervaded voting and expressed optimism that entire exercise would be successful.

Speaking in an interview shortly after the voting exercise, the Chairman of the electoral committee, Mr Al-Makura described the exercise as peaceful and successful.

“We did everything in compliance and conformity with the party’s guidelines; now that the voting is completed, we are going into sorting and this will be very transparent.

“Having experienced the first task last week, I met with all the aspirants on Friday and they all assured that the exercise will be peaceful, that they are not ready to take anything for granted.

“You could see the commitment and passion in the aspirants; they all lived to their promise and that is the result of the peace we recorded today,” he said.