The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the July 14 Governorship in Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has challenged Governor Ayodele Fayose to an open debate on the finances of the state.

Fayemi said he would be willing to meet Fayose rather than his anointed candidate, Professor Kolapo Olusola, in an open debate.

He said: “The handover notes contained both financial and administrative details of what we did in four years.

“I urge the PDP and others who wish to find out to visit every single community in Ekiti State, they would find what I did with Ekiti money. There is no community in Ekiti today that you can visit, even the hamlets towns across, that you would not find the footprints of Fayemi. In every community, you would find schools and hospitals and community roads and markets that we built. You will find civic centres that we built. They are in all villages and towns in Ekiti.

“No fewer than a hundred people benefited from the social security scheme that we provided. There are communities that received on the average N10 million for social security scheme on regular basis.

“You will find those that we employed into the youths Volunteer, Peace Corps, the teaching profession and many others.

“When Governor Fayose left Ekiti as Governor in 2006, the minimum wage in Ekiti was as it were under former Governor Adebayo – N5500 – not a single naira was added to the salaries of workers.

“It was only Tunji Odeyemi, when he was governor, that increased the salaries. The only time that workers salaries were increased three times was in my administration.

“He should go and visit all the hospitals, secondary schools in Ekiti. The tragedy for our people is that all we did have remained how they were before we left. No improvement.

“I challenge Fayose to meet me in a debate and let us discuss what we did with the resources that we held in trust for Ekiti, that way we will know who is a better manager of Ekiti resources or who is a prodigal son.”