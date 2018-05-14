Prominent aspirants for the July 14 governorship poll on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) including Opeyemi Bamidele, Muyiwa Olumilua and Mr Kayode Ojo, have promised that they would work assiduously to ensure that the party wins the upcoming gubernatorial election on July 14.

The politicians charged all aspirants that participated in the APC primary to bury their differences and join forces to ensure that the party candidate and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, wins the coming state election.

Speaking to newsmen in Iyin Ekiti after a consultation meeting with supporters from the 177 state wards, Bamidele said the coming election was not about Fayemi but about the afflicted people of the state, who he said are being deceived by the present government. He also said the poll is about APC’s survival as a party.

Bamidele said he would work hard with other like-minded people across the southwestern state to ensure that the Minister triumph in the election, describing the coming election as a battle to reclaim Ekiti.

“The APC is set to give Ekiti people a new lease on life through prioritization of time-tested policies capable of transforming the economy, and provision of opportunities for wealth creation, social welfare, healthy living and food security,” Bamidele stated.

“Dr Fayemi, in the full glare of everybody, has apologized to the teachers, civil servants, artisans and those who might [have been] affected by his policies as a governor. I beg our people to accept his apologies.

“We are resolved to align Ekiti State and her good people with the progressive transformation being championed by the APC-led government of President Buhari, and no stone shall be left unturned in ensuring that this dream is achieved,” he declared.

Bamidele warned that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was already latching on to the existing crack in the party to destabilize it, saying: “This is a calculated plot to destabilize and demonize the APC and give victory to their party in the July 14 election through the back door; but I am certain that the desperate and mischievous agenda of the PDP will fail on a final note.”

Muyiwa Olumilua, son of former governor of old Ondo, Bamidele Olumilua, and a commissioner during Fayemi administration, said: “the primary that produced Fayemi on May 12 was flawless, and free of any rancour. I am determined to ensure that our party wins the election. So, I will work with Fayemi and even campaign vigorously for him. I urge our colleagues who have equally participated in the primary to support Fayemi. I am joining his campaign team with all my supporters. The battle ahead is not between Fayemi and Eleka, but between Fayemi and Fayose, and we will ensure that we defeat Fayose come July 14.”

Ojo, who polled 281 votes to emerge third in the primary, said he had no reason to blame Fayemi for joining the fray to contest for the APC governorship ticket, saying it was his constitutional right.

He added that he had accepted the outcome of the primary and is resolved to work with Fayemi to make the party triumph in the coming election.

Describing himself as a loyal party man, Ojo said the party can only have a good and prosperous future if the party emerges victorious in the governorship poll.

“Dr Fayemi had visited me and I have accepted wholeheartedly to work with him in the interest of our party. I believe the APC is supreme to all of us and we must not do those things that will sabotage our efforts in this coming election,” Ojo said.

“Though I did not win the primary, I have no regrets contesting, because members of APC in Ekiti are great people. I am seeing a bright future for Ekiti APC, going by the spirit of sportsmanship our people have displayed.

“I have gone round and seen that our people lack basic amenities for development. Virtually every aspect of our lives need interventions, and it is only the APC that can bring the desired change.

“Other parties have been calling me to come and get the ticket, but I resisted them. I will work with my teeming supporters for us to win this election, and I charge other aspirants to imbibe the same spirit,” he said.