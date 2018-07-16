The chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Hon. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, on behalf of the governors of the 36 states of the Federation has congratulated Dr John Kayode Fayemi on his resounding victory in last weekend’s election to become the governor of Ekiti State once again.

According to a statement by the Head, Media and Public Affairs Of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar said elections are usually healthy contests that determine who keeps the mantle of leadership in the state for a certain period of time and not a victor and vanquished affair.

According to him, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar said that all contestants regardless of their party manifestoes primarily are agents of governance that wish to move the welfare and wellbeing of their people to the next level.

He added that since the people of Ekiti have spoken, the governor-elect, who once showed humility and courage and congratulated the out-going governor four years ago should this time around also be magnanimous in victory by expressing his fervent desire to govern Ekiti for the benefit of all.

The NGF Chairman, while wishing the out-going governor of Ekiti State Mr. Peter Ayodele Fayose, luck in his new endeavour and stating that the NGF would miss his invaluable contributions at its meetings, also welcomes the in-coming governor to the forum to which he is returning as a ranking and experienced member.

Governor Yari Abubakar hopes that Fayemi will join hands with the other governors in the country to strengthen the NGF and add value to their deliberations at their monthly meetings.

Yari Abubakar declared also that members of the Forum are overjoyed with high expectations to have him return from the Federal Executive Council to an NGF that is now stronger and more united and which operates seamlessly without recourse to party affiliation or their various regional proclivities.

Finally, the NGF Chairman, the Forum and its secretariat all pray that Fayemi would be guided to lead Ekiti State from glory to glory and strength to strength in the next four years of his second tenure.