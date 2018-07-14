Voters, on Saturday, trooped out in enmass in Ikere-Ekiti, headqarters of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State to exercise their franchise.

Ikere-Ekiti, which is the hometown of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Olusola Eleka, is said to be the second biggest town in the state.

As early as 7am, voters have started trooping out to their respective polling centres amid tight security in the town.

Despite the heavy presence of security operatives in the town, voters moved out in their number and every polling centre was calm and peaceful as at the time of filing this report.

Accreditation and voting which went simultaneously started at 8.00am at Atiba/Afin unit 001, ward 001.

Accreditation and voting continued in all the voting centres in the town as at press time.