There was large early turnout of voters in Ado-Ekiti capital city, as electorate already trooped out enmasse as early as 6.00am trekking long distances to get to their polling units.

Some were trekking as long as five kilometers to be able to vote for the candidates of their choice.

The large turnout was believed to be as a result of massive mobilization drives by the two main party, yhe All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The massive turnout were noticed at Odo Ado, Ijigbo, Ajilosun, Adebayo areas, Ilotin, Oke Bola, Atinkankan, Okeyinmi and Oke Ila areas of Ado-Ekiti.

The polling units in those areas already had long queues of prospective voters.

As at 6.45p.m, security and election materials were already arriving in those units.

Some of the voters trekked from hamlets located at Eminrin, Erunfun along Afe Babalola University Way in the state capital to the heart of Ado-Ekiti to exercise their franchise.